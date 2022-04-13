“Autism is a gift,” What Autism Acceptance means to ACCESS Wilmington

April is Autism Awareness Month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – ACCESS Fit hosted one of their four weekly workouts Tuesday with dozens of athletes working on cardio, strength and balance.

“Autism awareness means a lot to me,” said Daniel Vestel. “I have high functioning autism so it’s a gift. Many people have gifts. Everyone has a gift. It’s just really important to recognize how special people are.”

“I’m glad to see more people – it’s now called autism acceptance and not awareness. I prefer that. It’s been around a while – a long time,” said Rosemarie Seay. Her daughter, Jessica, participates in the FIT classes. “She loves coming out here she’s been so much better. We are at the point where I don’t even have to hold her in the positions. She pretty much just follows along and does it at her own pace and that’s what great about it. There’s no expectations here.”

Seay also implores people who may be quick to judge to think ‘what if that was my daughter?’

“Just be kind.”

ACCESS Wilmington says routine fitness is maybe more important for people with disability diagnoses. According to the CDC, Adults with disabilities are 3 times more likely to have heart disease, stroke, diabetes, or cancer than adults without disabilities. Nearly half of all adults with disabilities get no aerobic physical activity, an important health behavior to help avoid these chronic diseases.

They have almost 200 individuals participating in their classes in 13 different groups.

ABOUT ACCESS FIT

ACCESS Fit is a year-round fitness and wellness program designed for young adults, adults, and older adults living with disabilities; ages 10+. ACCESS Fit aims to create community & eliminate barriers to health through accessible and inclusive fitness classes. Fit currently serves over 170+ participants at the Miracle Field of Wilmington, and on-site to community members, group homes, day programs, and high schools. The program is held for 12-weeks during the Spring, Summer, and Fall seasons!

2022 DATES: REGISTRATION OPENS SOON!

Dates: February 7 – May 5, 2022

Any individual can participate in the Tuesday/Thursday 4-5PM Community Group at The Miracle Field, socially distanced and the Nir Family YMCA (inclement weather location). It is now inclusive and open for individuals with and without disabilities.

To ensure safety, ACCESS requires a 1:1 caregiver MUST be present for physical assistance at each ACCESS Fit Community Group session.

Registration: $35.00 | ACCESS can also accept Innovations Waiver: Community Networking Classes & Conferences to cover payment, contact Jennifer@accessilm.org for more information.