Autopsy reveals Surf City ‘Exotic Hemp’ homicide victim was stabbed 16 times in neck

The autopsy has been released for the homicide victim in a Surf City Vape Shop last August (Photo: WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — We’re learning more about a homicide at the ‘Exotic Hemp’ store on Highway 50 in Surf City last August.

An autopsy for 42-year-old Margaret Nicole Bracey was released Monday.

The report says there were 16 stab wounds in Bracey’s neck, 7 stab wounds in her upper back and abdomen and sharp force injuries to her face and head.

Charles Haywood is charged with her murder and armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors claim Haywood allegedly robbed the ‘Exotic Hemp’ company in Surf City, then attacked and killed Bracey.

His case is a capital case, meaning the death penalty is on the table.