Autopsy reveals Surf City ‘Exotic Hemp’ homicide victim was stabbed 16 times in neck
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — We’re learning more about a homicide at the ‘Exotic Hemp’ store on Highway 50 in Surf City last August.
An autopsy for 42-year-old Margaret Nicole Bracey was released Monday.
The report says there were 16 stab wounds in Bracey’s neck, 7 stab wounds in her upper back and abdomen and sharp force injuries to her face and head.
Charles Haywood is charged with her murder and armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Prosecutors claim Haywood allegedly robbed the ‘Exotic Hemp’ company in Surf City, then attacked and killed Bracey.
His case is a capital case, meaning the death penalty is on the table.