Avelo Airlines celebrates its one-year anniversary of non-stop flights at ILM

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special celebration at Wilmington International Airport was held Thursday, marking one year since the arrival of Avelo Airlines.

As part of the celebration, two of the budget air carrier’s newest destinations from ILM took off Thursday. Those flight destinations were West Palm Beach and Wilmington, Delaware.

There will also be an inaugural flight to Tampa, Florida on Friday. Avelo Airlines Communications Manager Courtney Goff says the new flights are just a hint of what could be coming next to ILM.

“We see a lot of opportunity to potentially go west a little bit. Not cross country, but there’s some really great destinations in Tennessee and middle America that we see could be some really good demand for. There’s also some several, kind of untouched cities that are in the north,” said Goff.

The new flights bring the total number of destinations Avelo offers from ILM to 7.