Avelo Airlines coming to Wilmington International Airport

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Flying the friendly skies will get a little more affordable with the announcement of a new, low cost carrier coming to Wilmington International Airport.

Thursday morning, ILM announced Avelo Airlines is adding a stop in Wilmington.

Avelo is beginning its second year of operations. The carrier began operations on April 28, 2021. ILM is one of the five new routes on the east coast.

ILM will have three new nonstop routes: Connecticut’s most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO) and the National Capital region via Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI).

The new routes will begin on June 30 and July 1, 2022 and will operate on Boeing NextGeneration 737 aircraft.

According to Avelo’s website:

ILM will add service three days per week to HVN beginning June 30, 2022. Introductory one-way fares start at $39*.

ILM will add seasonal service three days per week to BWI between July 1 and November 7, 2022. Introductory one-way fares start at $29*.

ILM will add service three days per week to MCO beginning July 1, 2022. Introductory one-way fares start at $49*.

When these new routes begin, Avelo will serve three nonstop destinations from ILM.

“We’re proud Avelo Airlines has added Wilmington International Airport to its route map and are excited low fares have arrived at ILM! We would like to thank their Chairman and CEO,

Andrew Levy, their Head of Network Planning, Mark Kopczak, and their point for Airport Relations, Bud Hafer, for seeing the potential in our market. We look forward to a great launch

June 30th and a strong partnership for years to come,” stated Jeff Bourk, ILM Airport Director.

New Hanover County Airport Authority Chairman Donna Girardot shared, “Every nonstop flight at ILM, that operates year-round, generates about $35 million in economic impact and creates

90 jobs annually. We’re thrilled Avelo is adding these three new routes. With these additional routes, ILM will increase our overall seats in the market by 15%. We look forward to welcoming

Avelo Airlines and the new ultra low-cost flight options they offer for travelers.”

Earlier this month, the Tourism Development Authority and the Airport Authority voted in favor of a $125,000 incentive package to bring cheaper flight carriers to ILM. The incentive uses money from the room occupancy tax, which is a six percent tax on hotel rooms.

We’ll have more on this announcement coming up on our News at Noon.