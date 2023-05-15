Average gas prices fall again across North Carolina

Gas prices are continuing to decline across NC (Photo: Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Average gasoline prices in North Carolina continue to drop, having fallen another 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week.

Prices in North Carolina are 29.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 99.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.



The cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.92 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.97 a gallon, a difference of $1.05.

“With oil prices bouncing back over $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, we’ve seen gasoline prices move higher in some states, while others have continued to decline- the national average has seen little change as a result, but overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year ago levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’re likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year on year deficit since COVID hit, when prices fell over $1 per gallon from 2019.”