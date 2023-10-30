Average gas prices fall for 6th straight week

Gas prices have continued to fall (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The price at the pump has dropped each week for the last six weeks.

Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina.

Prices in North Carolina are 25.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 20.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.69 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.30.



“Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week in nearly every state, with the national average now at its lowest level since March,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The West Coast has been home to some of the largest declines, with California seeing an impressive 80-cent drop in the last four weeks, dispelling the myth that prices don’t fall as fast as they go up. For now, I believe we could see a further 10-20 cent drop in the national average in the weeks ahead, but any jolt in the delicate Middle East still holds the potential to disrupt the drop we’re seeing.”