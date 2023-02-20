Average NC gas prices fall again, down another 5.6 cents

Gas prices across NC have fallen for another week (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The average price of gas has fallen again across North Carolina.

Prices at the pump have dropped 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19 per gallon.

Prices in North Carolina are 11.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 23.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.84 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon, a difference of $1.15.



“Motorists across many areas of the country have seen gas prices inching down for another week, while some states have moved higher. We’ve seen some refinery challenges in pockets of the country, while others are starting the transition to summer gasoline, weighing on prices. For diesel, the outlook remains bright with prices continuing to fall, ” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy.”