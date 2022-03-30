Azalea Comedy Bash set for April 1 at Thalian

Local favorite comedians Basile and Wills Maxwell, Jr. featured at the family-friendly event.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — So two funny guys agree to sit together for a Zoom interview with a tv station where one of the guys used to work.

And true to form, one of the guys, former WWAY-TV director Wills Maxwell, Jr. said he’s STILL fixing technical problems, no matter which end of the call he finds himself!

Maxwell will open for local headliner Basile (Katsikas) this weekend at the Azalea Comedy Bash at Wilmington’s historic Thalian Hall.

The two ended up sharing a set of headphones during the interview, to minimize audio issues.

They talked about the pleasure of working together, the joys of having live comedy on stage once again following the pandemic shutdown and the thrill of working on stage at Thalian.

You can catch their full interview above, and see them perform live Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m. at Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington, NC.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $37.45, taxes and fees included. The show is described as family-friendly.

To purchase tickets, visit here .