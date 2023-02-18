Azalea Festival partners with paws4people to host dog garden party

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Azalea Festival is already getting the community excited by hosting events ahead of the April festival.

In March, the Azalea Festival partners with paws4people® to host Paws on Parade, a dog garden party. The event will be a dog-gone delight with a ton of activities to join in on with your leashed four-legged friends.

Activities include a Canine Court Pageant, a puppy kissing booth, vendors, and professional dog portraits. Live music from The Hatch Brothers, as well as food and concessions will make the it a pup-tastic day for anyone!

The event is at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on March 18, with gates opening at 11:30 a.m., and the Canine Court Pageant happening at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $10 before the event, and $15 day of. A VIP advance ticket is available and includes admission for 2, a $10 food and beverage voucher, 2 commemorative stickers, and a dog bowl. VIP tickets are $40.

Admission for kids 10 and under is free.

The event is rain or shine.

To buy tickets or register your pup for the Canine Court Pageant, visit the Azalea Festival’s website here.