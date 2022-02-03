Baby Born on Flight from Ghana to Washington

Birth in flight on February 2, 2022 (Photo: Nancy Adobea Anane/ APTN)

WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) — The latest airplane flight Nancy Adobea Anane took ended with “joy” and a new, tiny passenger aboard.

A woman traveling on a United Airlines flight from Accra, Ghana to Washington Dulles International Airport gave birth Sunday with the help of fellow passengers on a United Airline flight.

“It hardly happens for a child to be born midair and this happened, and it was a successful one,” Adobea Anane says.

The flight departed on Saturday and was 11 hours long, reaching the airport Sunday.

At one point, Anane says she noticed a woman pacing up and down the aisle and originally thought she was just a nervous flier. Instead, the woman was going into labor.

When the pregnant woman, who was originally expected to deliver the child in late February, went into labor, Anane says a member of the flight crew was a former nurse and assisted with the birth, and that after the pilot called for medical assistance, a doctor stepped forward to help as well.

In an Instagram post, Anane went on to say that a “Dr. Ansah-Addo” delivered a baby on United Airlines flight UA 977.

Once the plane landed at Dulles International Airport, paramedics came on board and transported the mother and newborn baby boy to a nearby hospital for further medical care.