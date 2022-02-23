Baby in North Carolina born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. in delivery room 2

Baby born in NC on February 22, 2022 at 2:22 a.m. in delivery room 2 (Photo: Alamance Regional Medical Center/ Spear Family)

BURLINGTON, NC (WWAY) — “Twosday” was a very special day for some parents across the country including one in North Carolina.

2-22-22 might be the most exciting and auspicious day of the decade if you love patterns. The National Weather Service says it won’t happen again for another 400 years.

Doctors in Burlington, NC tried to coax baby Judah into the world on Monday, but she held out until 2-22-22. Mom Aberli Spear said there was a lot of excitement when everyone saw what time Judah was born. “There were cheers all across the room, I mean nurses were all, oh my God, I was like they’re happy that she’s born and then I looked at him and I was like what time was she born? He was like 2:22. I was like, you’ve got to be kidding me.”

Spear says despite a long labor, she pushed for only 20 minutes in birthing room 2, and baby Judah weighed in at 122 ounces.

Electrical engineering professor Aziz Inan from the University of Portland has been looking forward to 2-22-22. “When I share today’s date with other people it gets their attention. They turn on. It is a source of positive energy and people need sources of positive energy.”

Dr. Inan points out that in every part of the world, no matter how its written, the date is a palindrome, which reads the same backward and forward.

And this rare two-loving day also falls on a “Twosday.”

The uniqueness of this day is making it a popular one for couples tying the knot. In New York City, the clerk’s office doubled the number of marriage ceremony appointments due to demand. It was a similar story at the courthouse in Santa Ana, California. And at the Lucky Little Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, ceremonies began at midnight.

If you’d like to celebrate 2-22-22, try typing “Twosday” it into Google.