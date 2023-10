Bailey Zimmerman coming to Wilmington August 16th

Bailey Zimmerman is coming to Live Oak Bank Pavilion in August 2024 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A big name in the music world is coming to Wilmington next year.

Bailey Zimmerman is scheduled to bring his ‘Religiously, The Tour’ to Live Oak Bank Pavilion on August 16th.

The Friday show will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.