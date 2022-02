Baldwin’s blast bolsters UNCW’s win streak to 5

LHP Matt Gaither threw career-long 7 scoreless, Seahawks host Rutgers Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – On an absolutely gorgeous February Friday at Brooks Field, Brooks Baldwin delivered the only runs of the game via a 2-run shot in the third inning.

Starting pitcher Matt Gather struck out 8 batters in route to his longest career start.

