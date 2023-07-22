“Barbenheimer” opens to massive hype and sales

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the biggest Hollywood events of the summer is proving to be one of the best and silliest events of all time.

Barbenheimer is the combination of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’, two movies that were officially released in theaters on Friday, July 21st.

Barbenehimer is also a viral sensation where people watch both movies back-to-back.

Both movies have a lot of hype behind them, for very different reasons.

The ‘Barbie’ movie brings the popular girl’s doll to life, while ‘Oppenheimer’ is the latest movie by renowned director Christopher Nolan.

James Slawter went to see both movies on July 21st and was dressed up in a suit for ‘Oppenheimer,’ with a ‘Barbie’ costume in his car to change into later.

For many people like James, it’s a unique experience they haven’t ever seen before.

“It’s pretty much as different as they get, in terms of movie,” Slawter said. “I think that’s what makes people so drawn to it is that it’s so polar opposite that combining them and them coming out on the same day just kind of makes it so funny.”

Nathan Bailey came to see Barbie and was wearing ann pink costume.

He said its great to see so many people at the movies again.

“I think it’s really exciting,” Bailey said. “I haven’t seen this many people in a movie theater since like 2018, so it’s really exciting to see people finally all coming together and dressing up for a movie and getting excited.”

While both movies are expected to do well, ‘Barbie’ is expected to have a much larger opening.