‘Bash at the Beach’ schedule released

Two-day event begins Friday, August 12th

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The second annual Bash at the Beach will take place at West Brunswick again, and will feature 11 local teams.

Games begin Friday at 5:30 and continue Saturday at the same time.

FRIDAY:

5:30 — South Columbus vs. South Brunswick

6:30 — Havelock vs. Laney

7:30 — H.H. Rose vs. Hoggard

8:30 — East Duplin vs. Topsail

SATURDAY:

5:30 — Pinecrest vs. West Brunswick

6:30 — Wallace Rose Hill vs. North Brunswick

7:30 — Whiteville vs. New Hanover

8:30 — East Bladen vs. Ashley