‘Bash at the Beach’ schedule released
Two-day event begins Friday, August 12th
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The second annual Bash at the Beach will take place at West Brunswick again, and will feature 11 local teams.
Games begin Friday at 5:30 and continue Saturday at the same time.
FRIDAY:
5:30 — South Columbus vs. South Brunswick
6:30 — Havelock vs. Laney
7:30 — H.H. Rose vs. Hoggard
8:30 — East Duplin vs. Topsail
SATURDAY:
5:30 — Pinecrest vs. West Brunswick
6:30 — Wallace Rose Hill vs. North Brunswick
7:30 — Whiteville vs. New Hanover
8:30 — East Bladen vs. Ashley