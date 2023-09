Battleship North Carolina holding Fall Musical Salute

USS Battleship North Carolina (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Battleship North Carolina is hosting its Fall Musical Salute next month.

The event will take place October 6th with music from Wilmington Big Band.

A celebration for the October 1961 arrival of the ship to the Port City will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Attendance is $5 per person.