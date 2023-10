Battleship North Carolina hosting blood drive

The Battleship North Carolina is hosting a blood drive (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A blood drive is being held next month at the Battleship North Carolina.

Novant Health is partnering with the Red Cross for the blood drive.

The event will take place on November 8th from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

All donors will receive a t-shirt and free entry to return to visit the battleship.

The Red Cross says one donation can save up to three lives.

You can book your appointment HERE.