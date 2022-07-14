Battleship repairs on pace for completion by mid-August

USS Battleship North Carolina (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Mast repairs on the Battleship North Carolina are continuing this summer and on pace to be completed by mid-August.

Chris Vargo, who serves as the attraction’s assistant director, says ticket sales have dropped slightly this summer most likely due to people mistakenly thinking the Battleship is closed.

Despite repairs currently underway, Vargo says more than 95-percent of the attraction is still open to visitors.

The upper portions of the Battleship are about 150 feet high. Those areas, Vargo says, have been subjected to more damage from recent hurricanes and other storms in recent years that have accelerated rusting and corrosion of the ship’s metal parts.

Repairs to the mast began earlier this year and the contractor is expected to complete the work by mid-August. Vargo says that’s when all the scaffolding will be removed.

Visitors will then have access to more of those areas up to the bridge level of the ship.

Vargo says the work was part of a million dollar grant from the National Park Service.

Launched on June 13, 1940, the Battleship North Carolina was commissioned on April 9, 1941. During World War II, the vessel participated in every major naval offensive in the Pacific area of operations and earned 15 battle stars.

Ticket sales are available 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and the ship closes at 5 p.m. Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults: 12 & over: $14.00*

Seniors: 65 & over: $10.00*

Military: Active or retired, military spouses & dependents, with ID cards: $10.00*

Children: 6 through 11: $6.00*

Children: 5 & under: Free

Click here for more details about the attraction.