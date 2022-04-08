BCC and NCWorks career fair at Odell Williamson Auditorium

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – Brunswick Community College and NCWorks are holding a career fair from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Odell Williamson Auditorium on Brunswick Community College campus located at 50 College Road, Bolivia, NC 28422.

The event is hosted by Brunswick Community College, NCWorks Career Center – Brunswick County, and Cape Fear Workforce Development Board.

Employers currently hiring that are attending the event are as follows:

Acme Smoked Fish Corp Highland Roofing Company

Arbor Landing of Shallotte Home Instead of Brunswick County

ATMC Lenoir Homes

Autum Care of Shallotte Liberty Healthcare

B & B Crane Lowes Foods

Better Beach Rentals Lowes Home Improvement

Bland Landscaping NC Ports

Bright Star NCWorks

Brunswick Community College Novant Health

Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce Odysssey Fire Protection

Brunswick County EMS Ocean Isle Beach Fire & Police

Brunswick County Schools Precision Swiss Products

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Specialty Product Technologies

Brunswick Electric Membership Corp Sturdy Corportation

Brunswick Health & Rehab The Clubs @ St. James

Carolina Staffing The Coastal Companies

Coastal Companion Care US Marine Marines

Coast Line Insurance US Navy

Danny’s Heating & Air Walex Products Company, Inc.

Department of Public Safety Wal-Mart

Dews Appliance & HVAC Wilmington Health

Dosher Memorial Hospital

Visitors and students will have an opportunity to pursue hundreds of career opportunities with a pay range from $12 per hour to $39 per hour. Job Seekers should bring resumes. If needed, copies can be printed at the event.

The NCWorks Mobile Career Center will be onsite to provide individual career counseling, resume preparation and/or review, free internet access and help using NCWorks.gov. This “career center on wheels” will also host a special workshop for individuals attempting to navigate the hiring process with a justice-involved background. Other free services offered include job search assistance, job posting assistance and searching for labor market information.

The VA Mobile Veteran Center will also be on site, offering special services for Veterans. Three workshops are scheduled throughout the event focusing on job search services for Veterans.

Additional workshops include Modern Resume Creation with personal resume assistance, Answering Tough Interview Questions and WIOA Services for Employers. All workshops will be offered multiple times throughout the day in BCC classrooms. One workshop requires advance registration: 3M Hearing Safety Certification. This workshop will allow students to walk away with a certificate from 3M.

When Pigs Fly BBQ Burgers & Wings Food Truck will be on site to serve lunch from 10:30 to 2:00.

Job seekers will be encouraged to enter a raffle for a free Apple iPad to be announced at 2:00 at the event.

The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board (CFWDB) provides free services to job seekers and businesses through our regional NCWorks Career Center system for the counties of Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender.