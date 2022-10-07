BCC introduces students to new career possibilities on Manufacturing Day

Brunswick Community College hosts "Manufacturing Day 2022" (Photo: BCC)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The manufacturing industry never looked so good. That’s something high school students from across Brunswick County learned first-hand today as part of Manufacturing Day 2022.

Hosted by Brunswick Community College (BCC), the event is designed to inform and excite students about the manufacturing industry and its many well-paying and rewarding jobs in and around Brunswick County.

According to a release, MFG Day, organized nationally by The Manufacturing Institute, is manufacturing’s biggest annual opportunity to inspire the next generation about the industry and careers in modern manufacturing – to say: “Creators Wanted.”

Amid record job openings in manufacturing, our collective efforts are as important now as ever.

Partners in BCC’s event included Precision Swiss Products, Tri-Tech Forensics, Blair-HSM, Brunswick County Schools and NC Works.

Students and guidance counselors began the day with tours and information sessions at Precision Swiss Products and Tri-Tech Forensics.

Next, they visited BCC’s Leland Center for a presentation by Blair HSM and to explore its training facilities.

“Brunswick County is home to some incredible companies whose manufacturing operations fuel industry nationwide and throughout the world,” said Greg Bland, BCC’s Vice President of Continuing Education, Economic & Workforce Development. “Opportunities for exciting careers with companies like these are growing, as is the demand for skilled workers. We aim to raise awareness of this and provide the necessary training to help area companies and their employees achieve great success.”

BCC offers training, certifications, and work-based learning opportunities to help students quickly secure great jobs. Through programs like Career and College Promise, students can begin training while still in high school.

Scholarships and financial aid are available to offset costs.

To learn more, visit their website by clicking here or contact the OneStop Center at onestop@brunswickcc.edu or 910-733-7320.