BCC students learn drone flying ahead of emergency service careers

BCC students had the chance to learn drone flying ahead of possible careers in emergency services (Photo: BCC Emergency Services Training)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Community College students recently had the chance to learn about drone flying in preparation for a career in emergency service.

Students completed training to become FAA-certified drone pilots through BCC’s drone course.

BCC says some students took the course related to fire, EMS and law enforcement duties, with others learning the skill for home inspections, photography or other hobbies.

This 29-hour course covered topics such as FAA rules and regulations, how to read aviation charts, interpreting weather patterns, dynamics of flight, and many others. There was even time for students to practice flying actual drones.