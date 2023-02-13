Be The One NC ‘Valentines for Warriors’ gala benefits Oak Island VFW Post

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island VFW Post #10226 raised thousands of dollars during a pre-Valentine’s Day gala last weekend.

Be The One NC hosted the ‘Valentines for Warriors’ fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Post #10226 located at 103 NE 50th Street.

Be The One NC is a charity event designed to bring about suicide awareness and the affect it has on our military, first responders and law enforcement. They raise money for 501 (c)(3) charity organizations that provide prevention and public education programs, advocacy and therapeutic support services. Their second goal is to provide a positive event for all who have or are affected by suicide, according to Be The One NC’s website.

The ‘Valentines for Warriors’ event featured a dinner, live auction and raffle. The 52nd Street Band was the opening act followed by Country Music Singer Jordan Oaks. WWAY’s Jeff Rivenbark served as emcee. Saturday’s event raised more than $40,000.

Be The One NC Organizer J.T. Mariotte says it took lots of support from dozens of volunteers to make the event a success.

“We are very blessed that we have over 45 volunteers this year to help us raise awareness of suicide and how it’s affecting our heroes, first responders, veterans, and police officers — people that allow us to live the life that we can,” Mariotte said.

Be The One NC hopes to host another event in September during Suicide Prevention Month.

Post 10226 Oak Island’s Quartermaster is Harold Woodin, Jr. and the Commander is Bradley Lauver. The group meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.