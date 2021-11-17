Beam raising ceremony held for New Hanover County Government Center

The final beam for the New Hanover County Government Center is raised and installed. (Photo: Matt Bennett/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The brand new New Hanover County Government Center is one step closer to being complete with the final beam installed during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

County commissioners, employees, and site developers gathered at the construction site for the event.

After the new facility opens, the old mall building will be demolished to make way for new commercial and residential structures, and green space.

Those in attendance got to sign the beam before it was lifted and installed on the structure.

Commission chair Julia Olson-Boseman explaining how the new building will benefit employees and the community.

“The staff certainly does deserve to be in a nice place, and more importantly or equally importantly, the citizens deserve a great place to come and do their daily business,” Olson-Boseman said. “So it’s exciting to move this forward and this block hasn’t been the prettiest part of town for a while and glad to be a part of making it something beautiful.”

Construction is expected to be complete September 2022.

You can learn more about the project here.