Behavioral Consulting for Autism hosts grand opening ceremony in Leland

The facility offers various forms of therapy on-site for young children who are diagnosed with autism.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — In Leland on Tuesday, the Behavioral Consulting for Autism (BCA) center held it’s grand opening ceremony.

The facility offers on-site occupational therapy in collaboration with Creative Hands occupational therapy, and Speech Language Pathology with Port City Speech.

BCA provides behavioral intervention to preschool and school-aged children with autism spectrum disorders with an enriching, sensory-friendly environment.

The goal is to prepare young children with autism for school, socialization, and a successful future.

The center focuses on a variety of skills, including social development, language, motor skills and reduction of aggression and tantrums.

The facility had several rooms including private work areas, sensory rooms, and areas for hands-on play and learning.

Tina Gill, the owner of BCA, says that children can not only benefit from these skills now, but learn life-long habits that will help them navigate through life’s challenges.

The center specializes in live sessions, rather than through virtual appointments.

“Our services are not via Zoom, they are not Telehealth, they are live and in person. That is what is researched-based to really make a big difference in someone’s life.”

Gill adds that it is very important if you have any concerns about your child reaching their developmental milestones to talk to your pediatrician early because detection and diagnosis are key to making meaningful changes for the rest of that child’s life.

For more information on BCA and the services they provide, you can click here to view their website.