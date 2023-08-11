Behind the scenes of Bash at the Beach high school football event

Event organizer Jimmy Fletcher helps coordinate logistics for 16 teams worth of players, coaches, family members and fans

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — What fans see on the field at this weekend’s Bash at the Beach high school football jamboree at West Brunswick High school (WBHS) will be the culmination of countless hours of coordinating, by a pair of dedicated sports leaders in Brunswick County.

WBHS Athletic Director Jimmy Fletcher visited Good Morning Carolina to speak with co-host Donna Gregory about all the logistics involved in producing this event for the 3rd consecutive year.

“Coach TJ Spivey and I decided to try to do this thing after Covid,” Fletcher explained.

“We presented the idea to our booster club, and they jumped right on board, and we started with 6 teams three years ago, and we jumped up to 16 last year and had a lot of success, and they wanted to do it again this year,” he laughed.

Fletcher credited several sponsors for helping kickstart the event with seed money, and a lot of it.

After that, he said, it takes dozens of people to pull off the recruiting of supplies, and staffing before, during and after the games.

“Our booster club is involved, our staff, our coaches,” he added.

“We get staff from other schools, we have college students, so it takes about 65 people or so to put it on per night.”

Fletcher said the school band and other volunteers will prepare food to serve to the cheerleaders, coaching staff and football players after the games.

He also said the community around Shallotte has been great to work with for a long time, and this is a way to send some good will back to the town.

“Anything that we can do to kind of thank them for all of their support over the years [we will do], and I think this is one of the reasons and one of the ways we can do that.”

General admission tickets are available online, and each

$11 ticket covers all games that day.

A full schedule of the weekend games and links to purchase tickets can be found here .