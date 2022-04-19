Bellamy Mansion Museum and the Cape Fear Jazz Society announce 2022 ‘Jazz at the Mansion’ concert series

This year the series is dedicated to the memory of Bellamy volunteer, Carole Bohrer.

(Photo: Bellamy Mansion Museum)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Bellamy Mansion Museum and the Cape Fear Jazz Society will host the “Jazz at the Mansion” concert series starting Thursday, May 12th at 6:30pm on the lawn of the Bellamy Mansion Museum.

“Jazz at the Mansion” takes place the second Thursday of every month from May to September. This year the series is dedicated to the memory of Bellamy volunteer, Carole Bohrer.

The list of performers and dates are as follows (all concerts begin at 6:30pm):

May 12th The Taylor Lee Band

June 9th Bajissima Latin Jazz

July 14th Jim Ferris Trio

August 11th Mangroove Jazz Quintet

Sept. 8th El Jaye Johnson Band

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs and enjoy an evening out on the Bellamy Museum lawn.

Beer, wine and snacks will be available for sale. Concerts are rain or shine events. There are no rain dates for 2022.

In case of inclement weather, the show will be cancelled.

Tickets are only available at the door and there are no pre-sale tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the gate beginning at 6pm the day of the concert.

Ticket prices are as follows:

$20.00 General Admission

$15.00 Member & Volunteer Admission- Cape Fear Jazz Society & Bellamy Mansion Museum Members & Volunteers

$10.00 Student/Active Military Admission with ID

Proceeds from ticket sales support the musicians, the Cape Fear Jazz Society, and the Bellamy Mansion Museum.

The Bellamy Museum is located at 503 Market Street in Wilmington.