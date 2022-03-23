Bellamy Mansion Museum announces exhibit by artist Owen Wexler

From now until April 30, the Bellamy Mansion Museum will host the Close to My Heart and Home exhibit by artist Owen Wexler. On March 25, there will be an artist Meet & Greet from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Bellamy Museum. The Meet & Greet is open to the public.

A native New Yorker, Owen Wexler has called the South home for over 20 years. In his late teens, he moved to the Atlanta area and worked in the printing industry before returning to New York City to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts at City College of New York.

He then pursued graduate studies at the Art Institute of Chicago, where he holds a Master of Fine Arts in Painting and Drawing. After a brief stint in the New York City public school system, Owen turned to watercolor painting as his full-time occupation.

In the mid-1990’s, he returned to the South and Wilmington, NC became his home and his studio. His love and respect for the southern United States and the beauty of the environment has been the dominant influence for his work in oil, pastel, and acrylic.

The show can be viewed during regular museum hours: Mondays-Sundays: 10 am-4 pm.

To gain access to the exhibition, please stop by the Bellamy Mansion Museum Carriage House Visitor Center upon arrival for free admission.

The Bellamy Museum, located at 503 Market Street in Wilmington, is a non-profit educational institution dedicated to interpreting the social and architectural history of the Bellamy Mansion and promoting a greater understanding of historic preservation, architectural history and restoration methods in North Carolina.