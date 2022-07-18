Bellamy Mansion of Wilmington hosting a new volunteer open house event

Join the Bellamy Mansion for their new volunteer open house event on July 19th, 2022, to learn more about how you can join their team.

(Photo: Bellamy Mansion Museum)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Bellamy Museum has been in operation since 1994 and greets around 25,000 annual visitors from 50 countries and all 50 states.

The site provides a unique perspective on social history in the century following the Civil War. They hold dozens of events each year, from lectures on history, race and architecture to jazz concerts, movie nights and wine festivals.

And all of this is backed by volunteer power.

Over 100 volunteers, giving 6000 hours of cumulative time, make the museum work.

Volunteers make up their Board, the interpreters who give tours, the desk hosts who greet visitors, the teams behind the events, and gardeners and builders who maintain the site.

The Bellamy Museum wants you to join their team.

Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 they will meet for an hour at 9:00 a.m., with coffee and snacks, to talk about their volunteer opportunities.

The mansion took the pandemic period to reorganize the tours to create a new, premium offering. For that, they need volunteer interpreters to lead them.

On top of that, the invaluable role of House Host – an interpretive position that remains in one area of the site – is new. Add to that the Garden Club, front desk hosts and special events groups, and they are always in need of energetic and creative people.

And, if you can’t be there on Tuesday, they are always available to talk to you about volunteering. Read more, including their sign-up form, here.