Bellamy Museum holding it’s free ‘Night of Lights’ event this week

Enjoy a stroll through the mansion with Victorian decorations, lit trees, festive mantels and gasoliers.

(Photo: Bellamy Mansion Museum)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The community is invited to experience the Bellamy Museum in its Christmas finest during their free Night of Lights event happening this week.

You can hear choirs, pick up a cup of hot chocolate, visit with Santa and get into the holiday spirit ahead of the weekend with your loved ones.

The community event is free and open to the public from 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m from Tuesday, December 20th, to Thursday, December 22nd.

Volunteers will be on hand for questions as you follow the tour path. According to a release, photos are fine as the line moves during this drop-in open house for the whole family.

Snacks are $1 and cash is preferred, cards are accepted for purchases more than $5.

Donations are greatly appreciated and go towards maintenance of the site.