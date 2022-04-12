Belville and Brunswick County’s Planning Department need your input

Belville Town Hall (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County has made progress in crafting a new Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

This plan will guide future growth, decisions and investments in infrastructure and services within Brunswick County and its municipalities.

Your input is needed and Blueprint Brunswick invites you to participate by being part of the discussion.

As the plan takes shape, they are asking for feedback on the Goals and “Vision Plan” (The Future Land Use and Conservation Map) for your community. The final version of each will be incorporated into Blueprint Brunswick.

The in-person open house will be on April 13th, at 10:00 A.M at the Belville Town Hall.

If you are unable to attend in person, they are asking that you participate online by visiting the project webpage at www.blueprintbrunswick2040.com.