Belville River Walk hosts Bands, Brews, and BBQ

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY)– An annual festival promoting local businesses and entertainment returned to Brunswick County over the weekend

The North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual fall event, Bands, Brews & BBQ at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday.

Hundreds came out to enjoy BBQ from the Leland Smoke House and Hot Diggity Dogs, as well as local craft beer from Leland Brewing Company and Mannkind Brewing, while listening to local bands, The Salty Dawgs and The General Assembly, perform on the main stage.

The annual event also featured a range of local vendors and crafts.

Organizers say this year’s event was bigger and better than ever.