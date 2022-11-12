Belville suing developer of new apartments
BELVILLE, NC (StarNews) — Plans for a 160-unit apartment complex received final approval from Belville officials last week, despite the town’s rocky history with the developer on the project.
The Belville Planning Board approved plans for a nearly 13-acre complex planned near town hall on River Road. According to the application, the River Road Apartments will consist of four three-story, 40-unit buildings, a pool and a single-story amenities building.
Though not directly part of the original plan, the incoming complex could be a sign that the town’s long-delayed downtown revitalization plan could be moving forward. Los Angeles-based developer Urban Smart Growth has been involved in back-and-forth lawsuits with the town for the last 15 years over the $200 million deal to revitalize Belville’s downtown, which was created in 2007.
