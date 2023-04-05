Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash on Dow Rd. in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department is investigating an accident between a vehicle and a bicyclist on Wednesday morning.

Lt. Gentzler with the Carolina Beach Police Department said the call came in just before 10 Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Dow Road near the intersection of Harper Avenue.

Lt. Gentzler said the person on the bicycle was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Possible charges or citations are still under investigation at this time.