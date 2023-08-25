‘Big Shark’ heads back home to Hampstead, makes stop at WWAY

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A Hampstead landmark made its way back home Friday after a year-long hiatus.

“The Shark”, as most like to call it, sat front of DDT Outlet in Hampstead for 20 years.

But, The Shark has been undergoing restoration repairs over the last year at Grahamland Attractions off Highway 74 in Bolton.

DDT Outlet Owner, Thomas Miller, says he is excited to bring The Shark back for his customers to enjoy.

“It was down for a year, and now it’s finally back and everyone is going to be happy. It’s a landmark in Hampstead,” said Miller.

The 26-foot, 800-pound shark even made a stop at the WWAY studio on its way to Hampstead.

And, a new addition will be keeping the shark company, a big pink flamingo.