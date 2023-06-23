Bill regarding transgender athletes in women’s sports on Govenor Roy Coopers desk

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Senate passed House Bill 574, titled the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” on Thursday.

The vote to pass the bill was 63-42. The bill prohibits transgender athletes in middle school through college from competing in women’s and girls’ school sports.

What it does not do is prohibit transgender athletes from competing in men’s and boys’ team sports. Governor Roy Cooper is expected to veto the bill, but the republicans hold the super majority in the General Assembly

Representative Deb Butler spoke on the issue.

“The truth is there is one competitive transgender athlete, one out of ten million people in North Carolina. So, we’re making a big hullabaloo about a non-issue that essentially effects one person. It’s nonsense and it’s cruel on top of it,” said Butler.

New Hanover County Republican Chair Nevin Carr released a statement on the issue saying quote,

“While the Democratic Party continues to attack the rights of all people, they have recently put tremendous focus on attacking women in their sports leagues. This bill is another example of Republicans standing up for what is so obvious to the vast majority of the people of North Carolina. We have all seen the heartbreaking stories of women that put so much into a sport they love only to have their opportunities taken away by the radical Democrats. If men want to compete with women in the sports, we already have a category for that, it’s called coed sports.”