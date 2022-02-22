‘Birdies’ making a landing on TV screens Tuesday

Catching a buzz is par for the course on 2/22/22

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The tale of a washed up golf phenom who gets a job at a country club is ready for the gallery. The Cape Fear area filmed ‘Birdies’ is now streaming on demand.

The independently made movie took more than a dozen years to complete and filmed at areas across the region. Dave Longo wrote the movie based on his own experiences working at a golf course. The film tells the story of a golf course that’s seen better days, the madcap employees who work there and an upscale rival course that could put the shoddy one out of business.

Brandon Luck is executive producer of “Birdies”, and also appears in the film as a character named Dogleg.

“We’ve been trying to get this golf comedy off of the ground for almost 13 years now and we finally put our own money together and asked for lots of favors to make it happen.”

To see the movie, get special features, and even buy items from the fictional pro shop click here.