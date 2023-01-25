Bitty & Beau’s celebrates 7 years, 17 shops, 400+ employees with disabilities

Bitty & Beau's celebrates 7 years on January 25, 2023 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is celebrating seven years of business in Wilmington and expansion across the United States.

The location on New Centre Drive offered free coffee all day on Wednesday to celebrate its seventh anniversary.

Wednesday morning, the owners and employees thanked the community for their continued support and celebrated with a cake and dance party.

Amy and Ben Wright opened the coffee shop on January 25, 2016 in a 500 square foot space with 19 employees at the corner of Wrightsville & Kerr.

It has now grown into a national brand with 17 shops across 12 states employing more than 400 people with disabilities. The shop is run primarily by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), and provides a one-of-a-kind experience that is changing the way people view those with disabilities.

“We created Bitty & Beau’s Coffee to show the world that people with disabilities should be valued, accepted and included members of society, especially in the workplace,” said founder Amy Wright. “It’s a place where diversity is not just appreciated, it’s celebrated.”

In 2016, Rachel Ray of the Rachel Ray Show, Rachel announced that Bitty and Beau’s Coffee is now the official coffee of her show.

Bitty & Beau’s has gotten national recognition over the last several years. In 2019, Charlie Ebersol, the CEO of the Alliance of American Football reached out to Bitty & Beau’s asking if they would be interested in becoming the alliance’s official coffee.

Click here to learn more about Bitty & Beau’s Coffee.