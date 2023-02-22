Black History Month: Wilmington Fire Department recognizes first female African American firefighter

Captain Cassandra Sidberry was the first female African American firefighter in Wilmington (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Black History Month, and the Wilmington Fire Department is recognizing an important member of their history.

Captain Cassandra Sidberry was the first African American female firefighter with the Wilmington Fire Department.

Sidberry asked for an application to the City Fire Department twice in the early 1980s, finally being hired in July 1984.

She was promoted to Captain in February of 2000, at the age of 42. She had been in the department about 16 years.

Sidberry retired from WFD in 2012 with more than 27 years of service.