Bladen, Brunswick, New Hanover Counties receive $416,400 in grants to reduce air pollution

Multiple counties received grants from The North Carolina's DAQ for projects working to reduce air pollution from diesel-powered vehicles.
Sarah Jones,
Mgn 1280x960 20720p00 Ltycu
(Photo: MGN/ Pexels)

(WWAY) — Multiple counties received grants from The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) for projects working to reduce air pollution from diesel-powered vehicles.

DEQ awarded $1.369 million in grants total across North Carolina, with more than $909,000 going toward new electric vehicles.

Local counties and their projects include:

  • Bladen County
    • Hirschbach Motor Lines, Inc. received $140,800 to replace a diesel yard spotter with an electric yard spotter.
  • Brunswick County
    • Bald Head Transportation, Inc. received $185,600 to replaces 2 marine diesel propulsion engines trucks with new, cleaner technology.
  • New Hanover and Lee
    • Waste Management of Carolinas received $90,000 to replace 3 diesel refuse trucks with 3 low-NOx compressed natural gas (CNG) refuse trucks.

For more information, you can visit the Division of Air Quality’s website. 

Categories: Bladen, Brunswick, Carolinas, NC-Carolinas, New Hanover, News
Tags: , , , , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts