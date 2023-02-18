Bladen, Brunswick, New Hanover Counties receive $416,400 in grants to reduce air pollution

(Photo: MGN/ Pexels)

(WWAY) — Multiple counties received grants from The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) for projects working to reduce air pollution from diesel-powered vehicles.

DEQ awarded $1.369 million in grants total across North Carolina, with more than $909,000 going toward new electric vehicles.

Local counties and their projects include:

Bladen County Hirschbach Motor Lines, Inc. received $140,800 to replace a diesel yard spotter with an electric yard spotter.



Brunswick County Bald Head Transportation, Inc. received $185,600 to replaces 2 marine diesel propulsion engines trucks with new, cleaner technology.



New Hanover and Lee Waste Management of Carolinas received $90,000 to replace 3 diesel refuse trucks with 3 low-NOx compressed natural gas (CNG) refuse trucks.



For more information, you can visit the Division of Air Quality’s website.