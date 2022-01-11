Bladen County Board of Education votes to make masks mandatory

The Bladen County Board of Education voted to make masks mandatory at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night.

Child wearing mask in school (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Board of Education voted to make masks mandatory at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night.

The school district’s previous face-covering policy was mask optional. Board Vice-chairman Glenn McKoy made the motion to make masks mandatory, the motion was seconded by Gary Rhoda. The motion carried 5 to 3. Board Chair Roger Carroll, Tim Benton, and Dennis Edwards voting no.

This decision comes after the district announced West and East Bladen High Schools would be transitioning to remote learning for the week of January 10 through 15.

Earlier on Monday, the district announced basketball games at the high schools would not be open to the public.

The board will revisit the mask policy at next month’s meeting as required by the state.