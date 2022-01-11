East Bladen and West Bladen’s basketball games not open to public this week

Players and cheerleaders will have 5 tickets for family, off-season sports workouts this week cancelled

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WWAY) — According to Bladen County Schools, basketball games will not be open to the public for Wednesday’s home games for the Eagles and the Knights.

Here is a Facebook post that came from Bladen County Schools Monday:

As a precautionary measure at East and West Bladen High School, home basketball games for Wednesday, January 12, will be closed to the general public. All home team players and cheerleaders will be eligible to have up to 5 tickets for their family. Names of attendees will be turned in by student athletes to their coaches.

The list will be at the ticket booth and only those authorized attendees may purchase a ticket for entry. For the visiting teams, their players and cheerleaders will be eligible to have up to 2 tickets for their family. Names of attendees will be sent from respective schools and will be available at the ticket booth. Only those authorized attendees from the visiting team may purchase a ticket for entry.

All off-season sports workouts will be canceled for this week. In addition, due to the number of positive cases and exposures for middle school athletes, the county-wide basketball tournament scheduled for this week at Clarkton School of Discovery has been canceled.

Sunday, East and West Bladen also chose to move to remote learning. Read more on that here.