Bladen County fox tests positive for rabies

A fox (not the one pictures) has tested positive for rabies in Bladen County (Photo: Neil McIntosh / CC BY 2.0)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fox has tested positive for rabies in Bladen County, according to the Health Department.

The fox was located in the Ammon area and is the third rabid animal identified in the county this year.

Rabies is transmitted by the bite of an infected animal or via contamination of open wounds or mucus membranes with potentially infectious material such as saliva, the Health Department said.

Anyone who sees an animal demonstrating unusual behavior needs to call the Bladen County Animal Control Department at 910-862-6918.