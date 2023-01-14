Bladen County man arrested for alleged drug possession, probation violation

Chris Clyde Russ has been arrested for alleged probation violation and drug possession (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted for probation violation was arrested recently in Bladen County.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dance Infinity, located in the 7000 block of NC 242 South near Bladenboro.

Vice/Narcotics units were in the area at the time of dispatch and arrived within three minutes.

During the course of the investigation, Narcotics Agents say they identified the occupant of the vehicle as Chris Clyde Russ, 32, of Bladenboro.

Russ was found to be in possession of methamphetamine at the time of arrest and was also wanted by North Carolina Probation and Parole. Russ was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation.

Russ was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.