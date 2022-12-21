Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling drugs

James Alvin Ratliff has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs in part of the county.

43-year-old James Alvin Ratliff of Clarkton was arrested Monday and served with outstanding warrants for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances, and habitual felon.

Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they have received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 100 block of North Clark Street in Clarkton.

During the course of the investigation, amounts of cocaine were purchased from Ratliff.

On December 12th, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the location reported by community members. No one was present at the time, but an amount of marijuana was located and seized.

Ratliff is being held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $105,000 bond.