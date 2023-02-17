Bladen County reports two positive rabies cases in raccoons

Bladen County officials are asking you to be alert after two positive rabies cases have been reported in raccoons (Photo: Alan Vernon / MGN)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Bladen County are advising you to be alert following two positive rabies cases in raccoons.

Bladen County Animal Services identified a rabid raccoon on January 18th near HWY 87 in the Council/ Carvers Creek Township area near the Braddy Plantation Road Intersection. A second positive rabies case in a raccoon was identified on February 15th, on Hwy 131 in Tar Heel in the Hollow Township Area near the Grimes Singletary Road Intersection.

Rabies is transmitted by the bite of an infected animal or via contamination of open wounds or mucus membranes with potentially infectious material such as saliva. A Rabies is a fatal yet preventable disease if post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is administered.

Bladen County Animal Services has the following tips to keep you safe from rabid animals:

• Vaccinate pets-the #1 way to prevent rabies. In accordance with NC State Law all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be kept currently vaccinated against rabies and must wear a rabies tag. Cats are the most commonly identified domestic animal with rabies.

• Control measures for pets exposed to rabies. If pets are exposed to rabies they should receive a booster dose of rabies vaccine if they are currently vaccinated at the time of exposure. If pets are not currently vaccinated against rabies when exposed the animals will be euthanized or quarantined for four months in accordance with state law.

• Control measures for persons exposed to rabies. Seek medical guidance from your health care provider of the local health department if you believe you have been exposed to rabies.

• Limit stray and feral animals. Persons should not approach stray or feral dogs or cats. Feral cat colonies should be intensively monitored and their location reported to Bladen County Animal Control.

• Leave wildlife alone. Raccoons and other wildlife serve as the reservoir for rabies in North Carolina. Rabies occurs throughout North Carolina. Anyone that sees an animal demonstrating unusual behavior needs to call the Bladen County Animal Control Department at 910-862-6918