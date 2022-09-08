Bladen County Schools add 500 ‘On The Spot’ period kits for students

'On The Spot' period kits are coming to Bladen County Schools (Photo: Bladen County Schools)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Schools around Bladen County have partnered with Lumber River United Way to provide period kits for their students.

The program is called ‘On The Spot’, and will supply students in high school and middle school with the period products they need.

“Through this partnership our students won’t have to worry about having access to the supplies they need to manage their periods,” Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson said. “Students today have enough on their proverbial plates and through On The Spot, we can help eliminate a stressor for part of our student population.”

Bladen County Schools says 500 period kits have been supplied to go into schools this week.