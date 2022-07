Bladen County Schools hosting Career Fair on Thursday

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Schools is offering an opportunity to learn about available jobs within their 13 schools tomorrow afternoon.

Multiple full- and part-time jobs are available, according to the school system.

On-site interviews will be conducted with sign-on bonuses available for those who receive jobs.

The Career Fair will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Elizabethtown Middle School, located at 1496 Highway 701 South.