Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest two on drug charges

Heather Hunt and Laquile Davis have been arrested on drug charges (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested on drug charges in Bladen County.

Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they have received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 2000 block of NC Hwy 20 in the Saint Pauls area of Bladen County. During the course of the investigation, amounts of cocaine were purchased from Laquile Davis.

During a search warrant, trafficking amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana were seized. Additionally, US Currency and a weapon were seized from the residence.

At the conclusion of this investigation, Laquile Davis was arrested and charged with Trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams), Trafficking cocaine (more than 28 grams), Sell Cocaine (x2), Deliver Cocaine (x2), and other drug charges.

Davis was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.

Heather Hunt was also arrested and charged with Trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams), Trafficking cocaine (more than 28 grams), Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, among other drug charges.

Hunt was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.