Bladen County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — On April 21st, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop near the intersection of Pages Lake Road and Chickenfoot Road.

The deputy asked the driver, later identified as Myles Kamond Fulmore, 21, for his license.

While the deputy was speaking with Myles, Myles placed his vehicle into drive and fled.

The deputy pursued Myles to the intersection of NC 87 and Old NC Hwy 20 where Myles stopped his vehicle. Myles was taken into custody without incident.

Upon searching the vehicle, Deputies located several types of suspected controlled substances along with a firearm.

Myles was charged with Felony Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Careless and Reckless Driving, Possess with Intent to Sell/Distribute Counterfeit Controlled Substance, Possess With Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, among many others charges.

Myles was given a $250,000 secure bond.

Keith Pease, a passenger in the vehicle, was issued a citation for Carrying a Concealed Weapon.