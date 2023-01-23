Bladenboro Police searching for suspect in alleged store break-in

The Bladenboro Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of breaking and entering of a convenience store (Photo: Bladenboro Police Department)

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — The Bladenboro Police Department is asking for help identifying a person they say broke into a store on Monday.

The break-in was reported at the Fast Mart Convenience Store along W. Seaboard Street in Bladenboro.

Police say any information about the suspect’s identity can be submitted to Bladenboro Police Department officers or Chief William Howell.

All information will remain anonymous, according to police.